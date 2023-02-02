Mondee Holdings, Inc. - M&A Call Transcript

Feb 02, 2023 / 01:30PM GMT

Jeff Houston - Mondee Holdings, Inc. - SVP of Investor and Public Relations



Good morning, everyone. Welcome to Mondee's conference call to discuss the acquisition of Orinter and the launch of the fifth Mondee Affiliate Network. With me today is Chairman, CEO and Founder, Prasad Gundumogula. Also participating in the Q&A session, our Chief Financial Officer, Dan Figenshu; Vice Chairman; and Chief Strategy Officer, Orestes Fintiklis; and Chief Operating Officer, Jim Dullum.



Before we begin, I'd like to note that this call may contain forward-looking statements, including statements about revenue, growth of our business, our management and growth plans, and other nonhistorical statements as further described in our press release. These forward-looking statements are subject to certain risks, uncertainties and assumptions, including those related to Mondee's growth, the evolution of our industry, our product development and success, our management performance and general economic and business conditions. We undertake no obligation to revise any statements or reflect changes that occur after this ca