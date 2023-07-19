Mondee Holdings, Inc. - Special Call Transcript

Jul 19, 2023 / 05:00PM GMT

Jeff Houston - Mondee Holdings, Inc. - SVP of Investor & Public Relations



Good day, everyone. Today is very special for Mondee as we celebrate our one year anniversary since going public on the NASDAQ. On the same day, one year later, we are excited to showcase our new first-of-its-kind AI-integrated travel marketplace and technology platform.



I'm Jeff Houston, Senior Vice President at Mondee, and we'll also be joined today by Founder, Chairman and CEO, Prasad Gundumogula, who will provide an overview of Mondee and our company's vision. Then our Chief Marketing Officer, Kymber Lowe, will walk through demonstrations on our new features and technology. And at the end of the tech demo, our Vice Chairman and Chief Strategy and Business Development Officer, Orestes Fintiklis as well as our Chief Operating Officer, Jim Dullum, will join us for a question-and-answer session.



To kick things off, I'd like to share a bit more about us. Mondee is a cutting-edge travel technology company and modern travel marketplace with unique content, distribution and features. We connect real-time to over 500