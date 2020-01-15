MorphoSys AG at JPMorgan Healthcare Conference Transcript

Jan 15, 2020 / 09:30PM GMT

James Daniel Gordon - JP Morgan Chase & Co, Research Division - Senior Analyst



Good afternoon. I'm James Gordon, JPMorgan European pharma biotech analyst, and today, I've got the pleasure of introducing the MorphoSys presentation. So you're going to hear from MorphoSys' CEO, Jean-Paul Kress, and we're going to have a breakout after this in the Yorkshire Room, so I hope you can join us for the Q&A then.



So with that said, thank you very much for joining us. And I look forward to the presentation.



Jean-Paul Kress - MorphoSys AG - CEO & Management Board Member



Thanks, James. Good afternoon. Pleasure to be here and to share with you our great progress at MorphoSys. These are very exciting times for us at MorphoSys as we are very well positioned for success and value creation. So our forward-looking statement slide.



A few years ago, we initiated a transformation from a leading technology provider deeply rooted in science to a fully integrated biopharma company in command of the whole value chain and focusing on addressin