Full Year 2019 MorphoSys AG Earnings Call Transcript

Mar 19, 2020 / 01:00PM GMT

Julia Neugebauer;Director of Corporate Communications and Investor Relations -



Good afternoon, good morning, and welcome to our 2019 full year results conference call and webcast. My name is Julia Neugebauer, Director of Corporate Communication and Investor Relations at MorphoSys. With me on the call today are Jean-Paul Kress, our Chief Executive Officer; Jens Holstein, our Chief Financial Officer; and Malte Peters, our Chief Research and Development Officer.



Please note that due to the COVID-19 pandemic, we're dialing in from different locations so I would like to apologize for any disruptions this might cause, and we just learned that there seem to be technical issues with the U.S. dial-in. So please, if this does not work, use the U.K. or German dial-in.



Before we start, I would like