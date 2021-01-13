Jan 13, 2021 / 07:50PM GMT

James Daniel Gordon - JPMorgan Chase & Co, Research Division - Senior Analyst



Good afternoon, and good evening. I'm James Gordon, JPMorgan European pharma biotech analyst. And today, it gives me great pleasure to introduce Jean-Paul Kress, CEO of MorphoSys, for this Presentation at the JPMorgan Healthcare Conference.



So today, we'll have a 20-minute presentation from Jean-Paul. And then we'll have 20-minutes for questions. And then we'll also have our Chief R&D Officer, Malte Peters; and COO, Roland Wandeler. You can immediately start registering your questions. And the way to do this is with the Q&A function that's associated with this presentation on the conference website, and then I'll be reading your questions from there.



And with that said, I'd like to welcome Jean-Paul to the conference and look forward to the presentation.



Jean-Paul Kress - MorphoSys AG - Chairman of Management Board, MD & CEO



Thank you, James. First, Happy New Year to all of you. I hope you're all keeping safe and healthy in the context