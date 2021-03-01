Q4 2020 Morphic Holding Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Mar 01, 2021 / 01:00PM GMT

Chris Erdman - Morphic Therapeutic - Senior Vice President of Communications



Thank you, Myra, and good morning, everyone. Thanks for attending Morphic's first investor call. Today, we will review our 2020 operational and financial results and also provide an update on the ongoing Phase 1 clinical trial of MORF-057.



A little housekeeping. This morning, we issued two press releases. The first reported results for the fourth quarter and full-year ended December 31, 2020, and the second announced the preliminary positive results from the single