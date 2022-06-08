Jun 08, 2022 / 05:00PM GMT
Operator
Greetings, and welcome to Morphic Holding, Inc. annual meeting of shareholders. I would now like to turn the conference over to Dr. Praveen Tipirneni, Chief Executive Officer and Director of the Board of Morphic Holding, Inc. and Chair of this meeting. Over to you, sir.
Praveen Tipirneni - Morphic Holding, Inc. - CEO
Thank you, operator. Good morning, ladies and gentlemen. This is Praveen. It is my pleasure, on behalf of our team, the founders of Morphic, and our Board of Directors, to welcome you to this virtual annual meeting of Morphic's stockholders. Today, with respect to the business items at hand, stockholders are attending the virtual shareholder meeting via web portal. We will conduct the business portion of our annual meeting and then hold an open session to answer questions afterwards. For the record, I note that this meeting began at 1:00 PM Eastern Time on June 8, 2022. This meeting is now officially called to order.
I am joined today by Gustav Christensen, Chairman of the Board of Directors of Morphic Holding; Marc Schegerin, Morphic's Chie
Morphic Holding Inc Annual Shareholders Meeting Transcript
Jun 08, 2022 / 05:00PM GMT
