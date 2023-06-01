Morphic Holding Inc Annual Shareholders Meeting Transcript

Jun 01, 2023 / 05:00PM GMT

Praveen Tipirneni - Morphic Holding, Inc. - CEO, President & Director



Thank you, operator. Good morning, ladies and gentlemen. I am Praveen Tipirneni, President, CEO and Director of Morphic Holding. It is my pleasure on behalf of our team, the founders of Morphic, and our Board of Directors to welcome you to the Annual Meeting of Morphic Stockholders. Thank you for joining us today in this Virtual Meeting of stockholders.



2022 was a year of excellent execution at Morphic, leading to the recent announcement of the successful EMERALD-1 study by our lead candidate, MORF-057 in inflammatory bowel disease. I would like to thank all of our shareholders for their support throughout 2022 and into the current year. Your backing has contributed to our efforts and success thus far. We aim to continue this track record going forward.

