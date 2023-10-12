Morphic Holding Inc EMERALD-1 Data Results Call Transcript

Oct 12, 2023 / 11:45AM GMT

Operator



Good day, and welcome to the Morphic Therapeutics conference call. (Operator Instructions) As a reminder, this call is being recorded. I would now like to turn the call over to Chris Erdman, Head of Investor Relations. You may begin.



Chris Erdman - Morphic Holding, Inc. - SVP, IR and Corporate Communications



Thank you, Michelle. And thanks, everyone, for joining this morning. We will get going in just a moment. But first, I'd like to caution everyone that during this call, we will be making forward-looking statements.



These forward-looking statements are based on current information, assumptions, and expectations that are subject to change and involve risks and uncertainties that may cause the actual results to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking statements. These and other risk factors can be found on our most recent Form 10-Q filed with the SEC. As such, we advise you to refer to the risks and uncertainties of our businesses outlined in the SEC filings.



Now on slide 3, we'll get going in just a moment. And we're glad