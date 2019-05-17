Morningstar Inc Annual Shareholders Meeting Transcript

May 17, 2019 / 02:00PM GMT

Joseph D. Mansueto - Morningstar, Inc. - Executive Chairman of the Board



Good morning. If everyone could grab a seat, we'll go ahead and get started. It's a little after 9:00. Good morning. Good morning. Welcome. It's great to see everybody. I am Joe Mansueto, the Chairman of the Board of Morningstar. It's my pleasure to welcome all of you to our 2019 Annual Shareholders Meeting. We're also streaming this meeting live on the Internet. So if you're watching over the web, good morning and welcome to you as well.



I'm really delighted to see all of our shareholders today -- here today. We appreciate you making the trek to Chicago, spending time with us. This is one of our highlights of our year. At Morningstar, we always look forward to spending time with our shareholders, updating you about our business and importantly, answering your questions about really any aspect of our operations.



So why don't we jump in and get started? So take a moment to read the safe harbor statement that we have here. So as usual, our meeting has 3 main parts. First, we'll walk through the official business of the