Morningstar Inc Annual Shareholders Meeting Transcript

Good morning, everyone. Welcome to the 2020 Morningstar Annual Shareholder Meeting. I'm Joe Mansueto, Chairman of the Board, and I'm glad you could join us here this morning.



Like most public companies holding annual meetings this month, we are holding our meeting virtually due to the COVID-19 crisis. We regret not being able to see you in person this year. But I hope everyone has been healthy and safe, and our hearts go out to anyone who has been negatively affected by the virus. It's certainly been a challenging time for the entire world.



So even though we're holding this meeting virtually, we've kept the format identical to prior years'.



We have 3 main parts to today's meeting. First is the official business of the meeting, which I don't anticipate will take too long. We'll do that on this audio call, which is hosted on the Broadridge platform since it has the necessary regulatory and compliance features. Then we'll take a short break until 9:30 a.m. Chicago time, Central Time, and reconvene on a Zoom ca