Morningstar Inc Annual Shareholders Meeting Transcript

May 14, 2021 / 02:00PM GMT

Joseph D. Mansueto - Morningstar, Inc. - Executive Chairman of the Board



Good morning, everyone.



Welcome. Welcome into the 2021 Morningstar Annual Shareholder Meeting.



I'm Joe Mansueto, Chairman of the Board, and I'm delighted you could join us here this morning.



Now like most public companies, we're holding this meeting virtually due to the COVID-19 pandemic. And while we miss seeing everyone in person, we're very excited that virtual capabilities allow all of you to join and participate in this meeting without that time and expense of travel.



So we're presenting to you today from our Chicago headquarters, which is a step forward from last year, when we all presented from our homes. And we look forward to welcoming you to our offices next year for those of you who wish to travel to be with us in person. I hope everyone has been healthy and safe over the past year during the pandemic. And our hearts certainly go out to anyone who has been negatively affected by the virus. It's certainly, I think, as we know, been a very challenging year for the entire world.



