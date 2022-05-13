Morningstar Inc Annual Shareholders Meeting Transcript

May 13, 2022 / 02:00PM GMT

Joseph D. Mansueto - Morningstar, Inc. - Founder & Executive Chairman of the Board



We're going to go ahead and get started. Good morning, everyone. Welcome to the 2022 Morningstar Annual Shareholder Meeting. I'm Joe Mansueto, Chairman of the Board, and I'm glad you could all join us this morning. We're also happy to be back in person. It's been 3 years since we've been able to host you with the pandemic. And so it feels really good to be back in person and to see you face to face.



I was hoping you've had some time to go out and look at our products in the exhibit area outside the auditorium. Take a look at them. We've got some new enhancements to our products that I think you'll like, and if you miss that opportunity in the morning, you'll have an opportunity when we take a break later this morning.



For those of you joining us virtually, we are pleased that our technology capabilities can facilitate your active participation in today's meeting. So however you're connecting, thank you very much for spending time with us and being with us at our Annual Shareholder Meeting.



So