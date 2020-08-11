Q2 2020 Motus GI Holdings Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 11, 2020 / 08:30PM GMT

Operator



Ladies and gentlemen, thank you for standing by. And welcome to the Motus GI Holdings Incorporated second quarter 2020 financial and operational update. (Operators Instructions) There will be presentation by the Motus management team followed by a question-and-answer session. I must advise you all that the conference is being recorded.



I'd like to turn the call over to Bob Yedid of LifeSci Advisors. Please go ahead sir.



Bob Yedid - LifeSci Advisors - IR



Thank you, Operator. And thank you everyone for joining us for the Motus GI second quarter 2020 update call. Representing the company are Tim Moran, Chief Executive Officer; Andrew Taylor, Chief Financial Officer; and Mark Pomeranz, President, and Chief Operating Officer of Motus GI.



Before turning the call over to management for their opening remarks, I would like to take a minute to remind you that this conference call and webcast will contain forward-looking statements about the company. These statements are subjects to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ.

