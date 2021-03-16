Mar 16, 2021 / 08:30PM GMT
Operator
Ladies and gentlemen, thank you for standing by, and welcome to the Motus GI Holdings, Inc. Fourth Quarter 2020 Financial and Operational Update. (Operator Instructions) I must advise you all that the conference is being recorded. I'd like to turn the call over to Garth Russell of LifeSci Advisors. Please go ahead, sir.
Garth Russell -
Thank you, operator, and thank you, everyone, for joining us for the Motus GI Fourth Quarter 2020 Update Call today. Representing the company are Tim Moran, Chief Executive Officer; Andrew Taylor, Chief Financial Officer; and Mark Pomeranz, President and Chief Operating Officer of Motus GI.
Before I turn the call over to management for the opening remarks, I would like to take a minute to remind you that this conference call and webcast will contain certain forward-looking statements about the company. These statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual events to differ. Please note that these forward-looking statements reflect our opinions only as of the date of this call. We will not undertake any obl
Q4 2020 Motus GI Holdings Inc Earnings Call Transcript
Mar 16, 2021 / 08:30PM GMT
