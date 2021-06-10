Jun 10, 2021 / 05:45PM GMT

Vivek Arya - BofA Securities, Research Division - Director



Good afternoon, everyone. Thanks for joining us on this day 3 of the BofA Global Technology Conference. I'm so delighted to have the management team from Marvell join us, Matt Murphy, the CEO; and Ashish Saran, the Head of Investor Relations.



And what we will do is perhaps, I'll just pass it on to Matt to really give us kind of a summary, right, kind of a state of the union, right? Matt has been there for now 5 years, and the company has just gone through very remarkable transformation in that timeframe. So I think it will be very beneficial to hear from Matt what the company has gone through. But then importantly, how it is positioned in this new computing market, what the addition of Inphi means to the story. But let me pass it to Matt to introduce the company and how it's positioned.



Thank you, Matt.



Matthew J. Murphy - Marvell Technology, Inc. - President, CEO & Director



Sure. Yes. Thanks, Vivek, for hosting us. It's an interesting milestone to reflect on certainly, any time you