Aug 03, 2021 / 01:00PM GMT

Operator



Good morning, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to Marvell's conference call announcing the acquisition of Innovium. (Operator Instructions) Please note, this event is being recorded. I would now like to turn the conference over to Mr. Ashish Saran, Vice President of Investor Relations for Marvell. Please go ahead.



Ashish Saran - Marvell Technology, Inc. - VP of IR



Good morning, everyone, and thank you for joining us, particularly on short notice. Earlier today, Marvell announced its proposed acquisition of Innovium in an all-stock transaction. Please note that this transaction is subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions, including applicable victory approvals, and we expect to close by the end of calendar 2021.



To discuss this transaction, I'm joined on the call by Matt Murphy, President and CEO of Marvell; and Jean Hu, Marvell's CFO. Before I turn the call over to Matt, let me provide a quick update on Marvell's Second Quarter of Fiscal 2022. Based on preliminary financial information, we expect revenue in the range of $1.065 billion