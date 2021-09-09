Sep 09, 2021 / 07:10PM GMT

Ross Clark Seymore - Deutsche Bank AG, Research Division - MD



This is Ross Seymore again. Our next company on the virtual stage, we're very pleased to have Marvell here with us. Both Jean Hu, the CFO; and Ashish Saran, the Head of Investor Relations. So thank you to both of you for attending today.



Questions and Answers:

- Deutsche Bank AG, Research Division - MDSo before we get into some Marvell-specific -- well, let me put it this way. Let me start with one question that is relatively unique to Marvell. I just want to say, first and foremost, thank you for switching to an end market split in your revenues. What led to that change? And were there any surprises as you put it together as far as things growing faster or slower than you had thought?- Marvell Technology, Inc. - CFOYes. So I'll start. Ashish can add. Firstly, thank you for hosting us, also appreciate the question.I think the way if you think about the Marvell, we have been transforming the company how we thi