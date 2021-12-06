Dec 06, 2021 / 09:00PM GMT

Timothy Michael Arcuri - UBS Investment Bank, Research Division - MD and Head of Semiconductors & Semiconductor Equipment



Hello. Hi. I'm Tim Arcuri. I'm the semiconductor and semi equipment analyst here at UBS. And for this session, we're very, very happy to have Marvell. Fresh off with a great quarter last week. We have Matt Murphy, the CEO; and we have Ashish Saran, the VP of Investor Relations. And so just very, very happy to have both of you. So thank you, first of all.



Ashish Saran - Marvell Technology, Inc. - SVP of IR



Thanks, Tim.



Matthew J. Murphy - Marvell Technology, Inc. - President, CEO & Chairman



Yes. Thanks, Tim. Thanks for having us.



Questions and Answers:

- UBS Investment Bank, Research Division - MD and Head of Semiconductors & Semiconductor EquipmentSo I guess, I mean, first, Matt, the obvious question, great, great quarter last week. The stock was up huge. Maybe the big question that I got, and I sort of want you t