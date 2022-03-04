Mar 04, 2022 / 07:20PM GMT

Christopher Adam Jackson Rolland - Susquehanna Financial Group, LLLP, Research Division - Senior Analyst



Hi, everybody, and welcome to the last session of our conference here, and it's going to be a good one. We're joined by Matt Murphy and Ashish of Marvell. Thank you very much, gentlemen, for joining us.



Ashish Saran -



Yes. Thanks, Chris.



Matthew J. Murphy - Marvell Technology, Inc. - President, CEO & Director



Christopher Adam Jackson Rolland - Susquehanna Financial Group, LLLP, Research Division - Senior Analyst



So we had some results last night. We had a very interesting quarter. I'll talk about that a little bit in a second. But Matt, I was wondering if maybe you could just give us a tiny quick summary particularly regarding maybe your outlook. I've had a couple of questions from investors how you're feeling about the year, how you're feeling about that 30%-plus number. And just anything else you want to add?



Matthew J. Murphy -