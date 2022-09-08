Sep 08, 2022 / 01:30PM GMT
Christopher James Muse - Evercore ISI Institutional Equities, Research Division - Senior MD, Head of Global Semiconductor Research & Senior Equity Research Analyst
Alright. I guess we can get started. Good morning, everyone. My name is C.J. Muse with Evercore ISI. Very pleased to be hosting Marvell today. We have Matthew Murphy, CEO; and Ashish Saran, in Investor Relations. Welcome.
Matthew J. Murphy - Marvell Technology, Inc. - President, CEO & Director
Thank you.
Christopher James Muse - Evercore ISI Institutional Equities, Research Division - Senior MD, Head of Global Semiconductor Research & Senior Equity Research Analyst
I think of your Boston roots and...
Matthew J. Murphy - Marvell Technology, Inc. - President, CEO & Director
Exactly. Matthew John Murphy.
Christopher James Muse - Evercore ISI Institutional Equities, Research Division - Senior MD, Head of Global Semiconductor Research & Senior Equity Research Analyst
Marvell Technology Inc at Evercore TMT Conference Transcript
Sep 08, 2022 / 01:30PM GMT
