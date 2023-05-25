Q1 2024 Marvell Technology Inc Earnings Call Transcript

May 25, 2023 / 08:45PM GMT

Operator



Good afternoon, and welcome to Marvell Technology Inc. First Quarter of Fiscal Year 2024 Earnings Conference Call.



(Operator Instructions)



Please note, this event is being recorded. I would now like to turn the conference over to Mr. Ashish Saran, Senior Vice President of Investor Relations. Please go ahead.



Ashish Saran - Marvell Technology, Inc. - SVP of IR



Thank you, and good afternoon, everyone. Welcome to Marvell's First Fiscal Quarter 2024 Earnings Call. Joining me today are Matt Murphy, Marvell's President and CEO; and Willem Meintjes, our CFO. Let me remind everyone that certain comments made today include forward-looking statements, which are subject to significant risks and uncertainties and that could cause our actual results to differ materially from management's current expectations. Please review the cautionary statements and risk factors contained in our earnings press release, which we filed with the SEC today and posted on our website as well as our most recent 10-K and 10-Q filings. We do not intend to update our forward-looki