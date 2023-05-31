May 31, 2023 / 12:20PM GMT

Toshiya Hari - Goldman Sachs Group, Inc., Research Division - MD



Okay. Great. Welcome back, everyone. Thank you so much for joining. My name is Toshiya Hari. I cover the semiconductor and cap equipment space at Goldman Sachs. We're very pleased, very excited to host the team from Marvell this morning. We have Willem Meintjes, CFO; and Ashish Saran, Senior VP of Investor Relations. As always, I will kick off with a list of questions, but I will certainly open it up to the crowd. So please have your questions ready.



Gentlemen, good morning, and thank you for [recording] the conference.



Questions and Answers:

- Goldman Sachs Group, Inc., Research Division - MDBefore we dive into what you guys had to report and guide last week, Willem, I just wanted to kick off with sort of an icebreaker type of question. It's been several months since your appointment as CFO. You were obviously the Chief Accounting Officer and Treasurer since 2018. So I'm sure there's good continuity in terms of how you operate and run the business. But curious what you