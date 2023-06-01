Jun 01, 2023 / 07:10PM GMT

Matthew D. Ramsay - TD Cowen, Research Division - MD & Senior Research Analyst



All right. Hope everybody is doing well. This is -- we've saved one of the most interesting sessions for last of the day. And for those of you that have been with me most -- I see some familiar faces that have been with me most of the day here in this room that I haven't left all day. So my name is Matt Ramsay. I lead a semis research franchise at TD Cowen. Thank you, everybody, for participating. And I hope it's been a productive couple of days at the conference. This is our 51st Annual Tech Conference. It's the first one we've done since the acquisition of Cowen by TD. So we're -- in addition to rebranding everything green, we're getting familiar with all of our new colleagues, and it's a pretty exciting opportunity for us.



So we were just talking. It's been one of the most interesting 4- or 5-day periods in the semis market in terms of the stock. So it's really exciting to have Willem and Ashish from Marvell here to have a conversation. These guys reported earnings last Thursday. As you may have noticed, the stock