Jun 07, 2023 / 05:40PM GMT

Vivek Arya - BofA Securities, Research Division - MD in Equity Research & Research Analyst



Good morning, everyone. Welcome to this morning session. I'm Vivek Arya, head of U.S. semiconductor and semicap equipment research. I'm absolutely delighted to have the team from Marvell. Joining us, Matt Murphy, President and CEO; and Willem Meintjes, CFO of the company. I'll go through my prepared questions, but if you have anything you would like to bring up, please feel free to raise your hands, and I'll be sure to get you in. It looks like we should have had a much bigger room, Matt.



Matthew J. Murphy - Marvell Technology, Inc. - President, CEO & Director



Well, it's because of you. I mean I've never seen standing room only before, Vivek, because of you.



Vivek Arya - BofA Securities, Research Division - MD in Equity Research & Research Analyst



I wish. I wish. Thank you. So welcome, Matt and Willem. Really appreciate you guys being here.



Questions and Answers:

