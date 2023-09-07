Sep 07, 2023 / 05:00PM GMT

Unidentified Analyst -



All right. Good afternoon, everyone. Last session of the day and saved the best for the last. Delighted to have with us Marvell Technology. We have the CEO, Matt Murphy, and VP of Investor Relations, Ashish Saran.



I'm going to kick this off just because we've done the whole day, kick it off with a few questions. Halfway, I'm going to pause and see if anyone has any questions in the group, I'm happy to kind of jump in as you want. Thanks a lot for being here. Really appreciate your time.



Questions and Answers:

I guess maybe just to kick things off, I think, Matt, one of the debates everyone seems to be having is what does end demand trajectory look like, right? We've gone from supply constraints to potentially demand constraints in certain places. You folks just had your earnings call recently, and it sounds like AI is doing well, but rest of it is perhaps a bit uneven, if you may. Just touch on a high level, what are you seeing? Then we can dig in kind of from there.- M