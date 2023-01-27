Q4 2022 Midland States Bancorp Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Jan 27, 2023 / 01:30PM GMT

Operator



Good day, and thank you for standing by. Welcome to the Q4 2022 Midland States Bancorp Earnings Conference Call. (Operator Instructions) I would now like to turn the conference over to your host today, Tony Rossi of Financial Profiles. You may begin.



Tony Rossi - Financial Profiles, Inc. - MD



Thank you, Kevin. Good morning, everyone, and thank you for joining us today for the Midland States Bancorp Fourth Quarter 2022 Earnings Call. Joining us from Midland's management team are Jeff Ludwig, President and Chief Executive Officer; and Eric Lemke, Chief Financial Officer.



We will be using a slide presentation as part of our discussion this morning. If you've not done so already, please visit the Webcasts and Presentations page of Midland's Investor Relations website to download a copy of the presentation.



Before we begin, I'd like to remind you that this conference call contains forward-looking statements with respect to the future performance and financial condition of Midland States Bancorp that involve risks and uncertainties. Various factors c