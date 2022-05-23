Middlesex Water Co Annual Shareholders Meeting Transcript

May 23, 2022 / 03:00PM GMT

Operator



Good morning, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to Middlesex Water Company's Annual Meeting Of Shareholders. I would like to introduce you to Dennis W. Doll, Chairman of the Board, President, and CEO of Middlesex Water Company.



Mr. Doll, you may begin.



Dennis Doll - Middlesex Water Company - Chairman



Thank you, and good morning, everyone. Once again, I'm Dennis Doll, Chairman of the Board of Middlesex Water Company, and it's my pleasure to welcome all of you. It is now 11:00 AM, and in accordance with the notice of the meeting, I would like to call to order the Annual Meeting of Shareholders of Middlesex Water Company.



Jay Kooper, Vice President, General Counsel, and Secretary of Middlesex Water Company, will serve as Secretary of the meeting. It is our intent to conduct this meeting in accordance with the agenda. There will be an opportunity for your questions.



I would now like to recognize the members of your Board of Directors. First, we have Dr. Joshua Bershad, Executive Vice President of Physician Services from RWJBarnabas Health