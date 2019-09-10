Microsoft Corp at Deutsche Bank Technology Conference Transcript

Sep 10, 2019 / 03:45PM GMT

Karl Emil Keirstead - Deutsche Bank AG, Research Division - Director and Senior Equity Research Analyst



Okay. Good morning, everybody. Thanks for attending DB's Annual Tech Conference. Great seeing a lot of people that I know well here, so thanks for coming. I hope you guys have a fantastic 2 days. One of the highlights for me is I think we've got a pretty amazing keynote lineup. So it starts now with Jason Zander, the Head of -- the EVP of Microsoft who heads up Azure, a pretty special keynote to have. But in addition to Jason, we've got the CEO of VMware, we've got the head of Salesforce's Service Cloud, just a fantastic lineup. But let's start it now with Microsoft. And maybe, Jason, you want to give a quick minute on your history at Microsoft? I think you've been at the firm for a couple of years, right?



Jason Zander - Microsoft Corporation - EVP of Azure



Just a couple, yes. Thank you for having me. I'm pleased to be here. Jason Zander, EVP for Azure. I run all of our products that we've got. Obviously, Azure, I think you're very familiar with that, is our pub