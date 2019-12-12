Dec 12, 2019 / 07:00PM GMT

Raimo Lenschow - Barclays Bank PLC, Research Division - MD & Analyst



All right. Let's start. I know people are still kind of flooding in because it's -- we have -- changeovers are tight here at our conference. Chris, good to see you again.



Chris Suh - Microsoft Corporation - General Manager of Cloud & Enterprise Finance



It's nice to see you.



Questions and Answers:

- Barclays Bank PLC, Research Division - MD & AnalystIt's now in a different role. Maybe let's start with actually what's the current role for you? And how would you define it?- Microsoft Corporation - General Manager of Cloud & Enterprise FinanceSure. Sure. And thank you, Raimo, for having me here. It's good to see you. Good to be back in the saddle as I was telling [Mike] earlier today.So I've been in the current role for 2 years, just about 2 years. And currently, I am the Head of Finance or the CFO for our Cloud and AI Division. I think most of you wi