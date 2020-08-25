Aug 25, 2020 / 07:00PM GMT

Keith Frances Bachman - BMO Capital Markets Equity Research - MD & Senior Research Analyst



Okay. I think we're live here. Again, this is Keith Bachman from BMO. We are thrilled to have Microsoft here. Mike Spencer has joined us today. Some of you may have participated already in some one-on-one or group sessions, but this is our formal fireside chat.



So Mike, thanks very much for agreeing to participate.



Michael Spencer - Microsoft Corporation - General Manager of IR



Yes. Thanks.



Questions and Answers:

- BMO Capital Markets Equity Research - MD & Senior Research AnalystI'm going to jump on mostly vertical or industry business unit specific questions, but I want to ask one question that comes up at an industry level before we jump into the business unit segments, and that is the edge. Microsoft, I think, was the first to talk about the intelligent edge. Some other companies, like frankly Fortinet has jumped on this a little bit. But why don't you give us some backdrop on wh