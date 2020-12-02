Microsoft Corp Annual Shareholders Meeting Transcript

Dec 02, 2020 / 04:00PM GMT

John Wendell Thompson - Microsoft Corporation - Independent Chairman



Welcome. I'm John Thompson, Chair of the Board of Microsoft. Today, we're holding our Annual Shareholder Meeting in a virtual format. In doing so, we strive to make the meeting as inclusive as possible by offering the same opportunities to participate as provided at in-person meetings. We really appreciate your participation today.



In addition to the live webcast of today's meeting, shareholders and other stakeholders have the option to view the meeting through Microsoft Teams on the Investor Relations website. The Teams broadcast will use Microsoft Translator, an Azure service that uses cognitive services for real-time translation in several languages.



I'd like to share with you the presenters for our meeting. Speaking will be: Satya Nadella, our Chief Executive Officer; Amy Hood, our Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer; Dev Stahlkopf, our Corporate Vice President and General Counsel and Corporate Secretary. Dev will address the business and procedural portion of the meeting; followed by Amy, who will r