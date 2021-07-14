Jul 14, 2021 / 05:00PM GMT

Toby Bowers - Microsoft Corporation - General Manager - Product Marketing



I'm Toby Bowers, General Manager in our product marketing group for business applications, and thank you so much for joining us here at Inspire. To set the stage, for those of you who are unable to see the video, we're here in a studio near our Redmond campus. I have brown hair, a beard and I'm wearing jeans and a sport coat.



Earlier, I talked with Casey McGee, who leads our ISV business at Microsoft, about the great opportunities we have for ISVs across the Microsoft Cloud. And in the opening video, you heard from several ISVs we have worked with this past year in business applications. And in this session, we'll go a bit deeper on the opportunity for ISVs with the help of some special guests we'll meet later on. I'm eager to dive into some of the exciting updates around our ISV Connect program, all designed to enable your innovation and growth with Microsoft business applications.



The momentum we're experiencing in this business is amazing to be a part of. Over 250,000 organizations are us