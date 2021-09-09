Sep 09, 2021 / 03:50PM GMT

Brad Zelnick -



Great. Hi, everybody, welcome back. I'm Brad Zelnick, software equity research analyst here at Deutsche Bank. And I'm really delighted for this session to be joined by Alysa Taylor, Microsoft Corporate Vice President, Industry, Apps and Data Marketing. Alysa, welcome, and thanks for joining us.



Alysa Taylor - Microsoft Corporation - Corporate VP of Business Applications & Global Industry



Thanks, Brad. Thank you so much for having me today.



Questions and Answers:

For certain. So the format of this session is a fireside chat. And I believe you can submit questions in your browser. And if time permits, we'll try to work those into the conversation.But with that, let's just dive right in. For starters, Alysa, your role touches on a lot of exciting things happening at Microsoft. Can you help us understand what exactly you're responsible for? The rationale for bringing all of these things together? And where you spend your time?- Microsoft Corpora