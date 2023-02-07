Feb 07, 2023 / 10:30PM GMT

Operator



Greetings, and welcome to the Microsoft conference call. (Operator Instructions) As a reminder, this conference is being recorded.



I would now like to turn the conference over to your host, Brett Iversen, Vice President of Investor Relations.



Brett Iversen - Microsoft Corporation - General Manager of IR



Good afternoon. Thank you for joining us as we share more about our advertising business, the opportunity in front of us and the announcement today regarding Microsoft's new Bing and new Edge, your AI-powered copilot for the web.



On the call with us today are Amy Hood, Chief Financial Officer of Microsoft; and Phil Ockenden, Chief Financial Officer of the Windows, Devices and Search businesses.



On our Investor Relation's website is a slide deck, which is intended to follow today's presentation. And following the call, you can also replay this webcast and view the transcript.



During this call, we will make forward-looking statements, which are predictions, projections or other statements about future events. These statements a