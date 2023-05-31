Microsoft Corp at Jefferies Software Conference Transcript

May 31, 2023 / 04:00PM GMT

Brent John Thill - Jefferies LLC, Research Division - Equity Analyst



Thanks for joining. My name is Brent Thill with the research group at Jefferies. Jared is with us today. He's been at Microsoft for over 17 years. He started the stock was 24 and he's turned his tenure of the stocks up a modest 1,200%. He started in SharePoint, then was a GM of Office, been in charge of 365 and now in charge of Modern Work. Jared, thanks for being here today.



Jared Spataro - Microsoft Corporation - Corporate VP - Microsoft 365



Good being here.



Questions and Answers:

- Jefferies LLC, Research Division - Equity AnalystAnd maybe just to kick off, give us a sense of your role in creating this Modern, what you're spending bulk of your time on at Microsoft today?- Microsoft Corporation - Corporate VP - Microsoft 365Well, right now, I'm responsible for 2 of what we call our customer solution areas, Modern Work, which is all our productivity business and then