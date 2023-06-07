Jun 07, 2023 / 02:50PM GMT

Bradley Hartwell Sills - BofA Securities, Research Division - Director, Analyst



Good morning. Thanks, everybody, for joining. I'm delighted to be welcoming Microsoft to the conference here on stage. I'm Brad Sills, senior analyst, covering large cap software, including Microsoft. We're very fortunate today to have Yusuf Mehdi, who is Consumer -- Chief Marketing Officer and Corporate Vice President. Thank you so much, Yusuf, for joining us.



Yusuf Mehdi -



Thanks, Brad.



Bradley Hartwell Sills - BofA Securities, Research Division - Director, Analyst



Great to have you here.



Yusuf Mehdi -



Thank you.



Bradley Hartwell Sills - BofA Securities, Research Division - Director, Analyst



So why don't we just start Yusuf, with a little bit of your background and your role at Microsoft as chief marketer for the consumer, please?



Yusuf Mehdi -



Yes. Great. Yes, it's great to see everybody. Good morning. Yes, in Microsoft, the role