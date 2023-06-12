Jun 12, 2023 / 08:00PM GMT

Amy E. Hood - Microsoft Corporation - Executive VP & CFO



Welcome, everyone. I'm Amy Hood, the Chief Financial Officer here at Microsoft. And I'm here with Kevin Scott, our Executive Vice President of AI and our Chief Technology Officer. And I just wanted to welcome Kevin to talk directly with investors because given the significance of the next-generation AI and our leadership position in this AI era, we wanted to spend some time talking more about this after the myriad of questions that we've gotten both in meetings and from investors on conference calls. And I think this can help frame the growth opportunity ahead, really speaking with what I consider to be the person in charge of running the show here. So with that, let's jump right in.



Questions and Answers:

- Microsoft Corporation - Executive VP & CFOSo the first question, and it gets asked this way to me, Kevin. So I'll ask it the same way to you, which is, listen, we've seen multiple hype cycles in tech: crypto, metaverse. So how transformative will next-generation AI really be?<