Microsoft Corp at Deutsche Bank Technology Conference Transcript

Aug 30, 2023 / 06:45PM GMT

Brad Alan Zelnick - Deutsche Bank AG, Research Division - MD of Software Equity Research & Senior US Software Research Analyst



Good morning, everybody. I'm Brad Zelnick with the Deutsche Bank software team. Welcome to the DB Tech Conference once again. Delighted to have everybody both here in the room and online that's listening in.



For this session, I am truly delighted to welcome none other than Microsoft's EVP of Security, Mr. Charlie Bell. Charlie, thank you so much for being here with us.



Charlie Bell -



It's great to be here. What a nice setting.



Brad Alan Zelnick - Deutsche Bank AG, Research Division - MD of Software Equity Research & Senior US Software Research Analyst



I learned that you're from Sunny Irvine, California.



Charlie Bell -



Yes, I grew up down here, so I know the whole area, and it's kind of nice to get back in the -- out of the smoke and into the sunshine.



