Aug 11, 2022 / 06:00PM GMT

Jason Tilchen - Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. - Analyst



Good afternoon, everyone. I'm Jason Tilchen, Senior Research Analyst here at Canaccord Genuity covering the digital gaming and media space. It's my pleasure to welcome to Dmitry Kozko, Motorsport Games' CEO. Dmitry joined Motorsport from its parent company, Motorsport Network, in January 2020, where he previously served as COO.



Dmitry, we'll spend the whole afternoon together. Thanks so much for joining us today.



Dmitry Kozko - Motorsport Games Inc. - CEO & Executive Chairman



Thanks, Jason.



Jason Tilchen - Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. - Analyst



And we'll get into the specifics of the business and the recent results in a second. But just to kick things off for those who may not be as familiar with the story, can you talk about how you got involved with the company and the mission you're trying to accomplish in the racing gaming space?



Dmitry Kozko - Motorsport Games Inc. - CEO & Executive Chairman



Sure. S