Nov 18, 2022 / 10:00PM GMT
Operator
Greetings, and welcome to the Motorsport Games Inc. third-quarter 2022 earnings call. (Operator Instructions) And as a reminder, this conference call is being recorded. It is now my pleasure to introduce you to Ken Godskind. Thank you, Ken. You may begin.
Ken Godskind - Motorsport Games Inc. - Director, Operations
Thank you, and welcome to Motorsport Games' third-quarter 2022 earnings conference call and webcast. On today's call is Dmitry Kozko, Motorsport Games' Executive Chairman, CEO, and interim CFO.
By now, everyone should have access to the company's third-quarter 2022 earnings press release filed today after market closed. This is available on the Investor Relations section of Motorsport Games' website at www.motorsportgames.com
During the course of this call, management may make forward-looking statements within the meaning of the US Federal Securities Laws. These statements are based on management's current expectations and beliefs and involve risks and uncertainti
Q3 2022 Motorsport Games Inc Earnings Call Transcript
Nov 18, 2022 / 10:00PM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...