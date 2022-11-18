Q3 2022 Motorsport Games Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Nov 18, 2022 / 10:00PM GMT

Operator



Greetings, and welcome to the Motorsport Games Inc. third-quarter 2022 earnings call. (Operator Instructions) And as a reminder, this conference call is being recorded. It is now my pleasure to introduce you to Ken Godskind. Thank you, Ken. You may begin.



Ken Godskind - Motorsport Games Inc. - Director, Operations



Thank you, and welcome to Motorsport Games' third-quarter 2022 earnings conference call and webcast. On today's call is Dmitry Kozko, Motorsport Games' Executive Chairman, CEO, and interim CFO.



By now, everyone should have access to the company's third-quarter 2022 earnings press release filed today after market closed. This is available on the Investor Relations section of Motorsport Games' website at www.motorsportgames.com



During the course of this call, management may make forward-looking statements within the meaning of the US Federal Securities Laws. These statements are based on management's current expectations and beliefs and involve risks and uncertainti