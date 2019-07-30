Q2 2019 MicroStrategy Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Jul 30, 2019 / 09:00PM GMT

Michael J. Saylor - MicroStrategy Incorporated - Chairman, CEO & President



Hello. This is Michael Saylor. I'm the Chairman, President and CEO of MicroStrategy. I'd like to welcome all of you today to today's conference call regarding our 2019 second quarter financial results.



I'm here with our Chief Operating Officer and CFO, Phong Le. First, I'd like to pass the floor to Phong, who's going to read the safe harbor statement and make some comments on our results for the second quarter.



Phong Q. Le - MicroStrategy Incorporated - Senior EVP, COO & CFO



Thank you, Michael, and good evening, everyone. Various remarks that we may make about our future expectations, plans and prospects