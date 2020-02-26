Feb 26, 2020 / 07:00PM GMT

Saurabh Abhyankar - MicroStrategy Incorporated - EVP of Marketing



Hello, everyone. I'd like to welcome you to today's webcast. My name is Saurabh Abhyankar. I'm the Head of Marketing here at MicroStrategy, and I'm super excited to introduce you to MicroStrategy 2020.



Before we get started, though, I'd like to take a step back for a minute and talk a little bit about our vision. As you probably know, we've been in the business now for about 30 years. MicroStrategy was actually founded in 1989. And since that day, we've been on a mission and vision to bring intelligence to every corner of all of your organizations. We fundamentally believe that if we can bring intelligence to every employee and every process out there that we can improve customer engagements, we can make -- we can help you make better products, we can help you deliver better services to your customers and, ultimately, help the world deliver better solutions for everybody. And so we've been doing this for a long time, and we actually asked ourselves, well, what is the impact that we've had on the world, right? Because all of us who wa