Jul 02, 2020 / 01:00PM GMT

Robert Davis - MicroStrategy Incorporated - VP of Solution Management



Hi, everyone. And thanks for joining today our joint webinar between the BARC institute and MicroStrategy. Today, we're going to talk about a topic that is really top of mind for everyone in the world right now, but of particular interest in the enterprise to data practitioners and data leaders. We partnered with BARC to do some research into the effects of the pandemic on data and analytics and how companies can stay competitive in the light of the pressures that are being put on them due to the pandemic.



This talk will go through a industry analyst survey, where we've asked many data practitioners and leaders about how the pandemic has affected their business, how it's affected the projects that they were doing in analytics. And we will look thereafter about how MicroStrategy can help ameliorate some of those concerns.



So a few housekeeping items before we get started. Since we're actually connected on the Internet to this talk, please make sure that your speakers are unmuted so you can hear everything that's going on