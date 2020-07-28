Q2 2020 MicroStrategy Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Jul 28, 2020 / 09:00PM GMT

Michael J. Saylor - MicroStrategy Incorporated - Chairman & CEO



Hello. This is Michael Saylor. I'm the Chairman and CEO of MicroStrategy. I'd like to welcome all of you to today's conference call regarding our 2020 second quarter financial results. I'm here with Phong Le, our President and Chief Financial Officer.



First, I'd like to pass the floor to Phong, who's going to read the safe harbor statement.



Phong Q. Le - MicroStrategy Incorporated - CFO & President



Thank you, Michael, and good evening, everyone. Some of the information we provide during today's call regarding our future expectations, plans and prospects may constitute forward-looking stat