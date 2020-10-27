Oct 27, 2020 / 09:00PM GMT
Operator
Ladies and gentlemen, thank you for standing by, and welcome to the MicroStrategy Q3 earnings call. (Operator Instructions) Please be advised that today's conference is being recorded. (Operator Instructions)
It is now my pleasure to introduce Chairman and CEO, Michael Saylor.
Michael J. Saylor - MicroStrategy Incorporated - Chairman & CEO
Hello. This is Michael Saylor. I'm the Chairman and CEO of MicroStrategy. I'd like to welcome all of you to today's conference call regarding our 2020 third quarter financial results.
I'm here with Phong Le, our President and Chief Financial Officer. First, I'd like to pass the floor to Phong, who's going to read the safe harbor statement.
Phong Q. Le - MicroStrategy Incorporated - CFO & President
Thank you, Michael. Good evening, everyone. Some of the information we provide during today's call regarding our future expectations, plans and prospects may constitute forward-looking statements. Actual results may differ materially from these forward-looking sta
Q3 2020 MicroStrategy Inc Earnings Call Transcript
Oct 27, 2020 / 09:00PM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...