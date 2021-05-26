May 26, 2021 / 02:00PM GMT
Michael J. Saylor - MicroStrategy Incorporated - Chairman & CEO
Hello. I'd like to welcome everyone to our 2021 Annual Meeting of the stockholders. So the health and wellbeing of me and the attendees in light of COVID-19 pandemic, this year's meeting is being held exclusively via live webcast. We hope you're all well.
I'd like to start by introducing the directors that are present at the meeting. We have with us Steve Graham, Jarrod Patten, Les Rechan and Rick Rickertsen. I'd also like to introduce the executive officers who are present at the meeting. We have Phong Le, Ming Shao and Tim Lang. I'd also like to introduce our representative from Wilmar Harrell, the company's outside counsel. Tom Ward is with us today. I'd also like to introduce the representative of KPMG. Keith Kessel and Susan Brock are with us today. And I'd like to introduce the Inspector of Election. Jim Raitt is here with us today from American Election Services
Wei-Ming Shao - MicroStrategy Incorporated - Senior EVP, General Counsel & Secretary
Thank you, Mic
MicroStrategy Inc Annual Shareholders Meeting Transcript
May 26, 2021 / 02:00PM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...