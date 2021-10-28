Q3 2021 Microstrategy Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Oct 28, 2021 / 09:00PM GMT

Jeremy Price - MicroStrategy Incorporated - Senior VP of Financial Planning & Analysis and Head of IR



Good evening, everyone. I'm Jeremy Price, MicroStrategy's Senior Vice President of Financial Planning and Analysis and Head of Investor Relations. I'll be your moderator for MicroStrategy's 2021 third quarter earnings webinar.



Before we proceed, I will read the safe harbor statement. Some of the information we provide in this presentation regarding our future expectations, plans and prospects may constitute forward-looking statements. Actual results may differ materially from these forward-looking statements due to various important factors, including the risk factors discussed in our most recent 10-Q filed with the SEC. We assume no obligation to update these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of today. Also in this presentation we will refer to certain non-GAAP financial measures. Reconciliations showing the GAAP versus non-GAAP results are available in our earnings release and the appendix of this presentation, which were issued today and are available on our website at