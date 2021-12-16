Microstrategy Inc Virtual Investor Day Transcript

Dec 16, 2021 / 06:00PM GMT

Jeremy Price - MicroStrategy Incorporated - Senior VP of Financial Planning & Analysis and Head of IR



Hello, everyone. Thank you for joining us today for MicroStrategy's December 2021 Investor Day Webinar. My name is Jeremy Price, Senior Vice President of FP&A at MicroStrategy, and I'll be your moderator for today's event.



Before we get started, I'm going to read the safe harbor statement. Some of the information we provide in this presentation regarding our future expectations, plans and prospects may constitute forward-looking statements. Actual results may differ materially from these forward-looking statements due to various important factors, including the risk factors discussed in our most recent 10-Q filed with the SEC. We assume no obligation to update these forward-looking statements which speak only as of today.



Also in this presentation, we will refer to certain non-GAAP financial measures. Reconciliation showing GAAP versus non-GAAP results are available in the appendix of this presentation, which is available on our website at