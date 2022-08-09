Q2 2022 Natures Sunshine Products Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 09, 2022 / 09:00PM GMT

Joining us today are Nature's Sunshine, CEO, Terrence Moorehead; CFO, Joseph Baty; and General Counsel, Nathan Brower. Following their remarks, we'll open the call for your questions.



Nathan G. Brower - Nature's Sunshine Products - Inc. - Executive VP, General Counsel & Secretary



Before we start, I'd like to remind everyone that this call will be available for replay through August 23, on the Investor Relations portion of our website, which is ir.naturessunshine.com.


